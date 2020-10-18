Pope Skinny celebrates Shatta Wale on his birthday

Shatta Wale and Pope Skinny

Singer Pope Skinny has celebrated Shatta Wale on the occasion of his birthday on October 17, 2020, with an iconic throwback photo.

Pope Skinny took to his Facebook page to celebrate Shatta Wale even though they are not so cool with each other now.



The Asuoden Music crooner wrote: “1DON HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHATTA WALE Its Your Day Enjoy To The Fullest #Asuoden#oneLive#Onelove#peace".



Many people would not have thought Pope Skinny would wich Shatta Wale well on this day after their fracas which saw them parting ways.

Following their differences, Pope Skinny went on a ranting spree after Beyonce dropped her song Already which featured Shatta Wale.



According to Pope Skinny, Shatta Wale did not go to America to meet Beyonce or shoot the Already music video.





