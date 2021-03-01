Pope Skinny must apologize for spewing lies about Ebony or face my wrath – Starboy Kwarteng

Ebony's father, Opoku Kwarteng

Father of late dancehall artiste Ebony, Mr. Opoku Kwarteng has charged musician Pope Skinny to apologize for spewing lies about the late Ebony Reigns or face his wrath.

According to Starboy Kwarteng, he is ever ready to take Pope Skinny on if he fails to apologize for making false allegations about his late daughter.



Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom plus 101.9fm, Mr. Kwarteng asserted that Pope Skinny has no facts to back the frivolous defamatory statements he made about the late Ebony Reigns.



He, however, advised Pope Skinny to be very careful with his choice of words.

BACKGROUND



Pope Skinny risked earning the wrath of Ebony’s father and her loyal fans after he said on his new YouTube channel that Ebony was killed by the gods of her hometown because of lesbianism.



According to Pope Skinny, the gods of Sunyani got angry at Ebony when she slept with her girlfriend, Franky Kuri during their visit to Sunyani to visit Ebony’s mother- something the gods highly frown on.