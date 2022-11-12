1
Popular Ghanaian musician allegedly arrested in UK for fraud

Mona4Reall 8sjn.png Socialite cum musician, Mona4Reall

Sat, 12 Nov 2022

On November 11, social media was buzzing after a social media user by the name of Owen Ghana, living in the UK, alleged that Ghanaian socialite cum musician, Hajia4Reall also known as Mona4Reall, has been arrested in the United Kingdom.

After his post, Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist Olele Salvador also confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

According to the journalist, Mona’s arrest was associated with an 8-million-dollar fraud she was involved in while living in the United States of America.

“ICYMI: Hajia4Reall Reportedly Arrested In UK Over Alleged USD 8M Fraud. The musician & socialite was allegedly arrested on Friday(Nov 11) afternoon in connection with a USD 8 million theft that occurred during her stay in the USA.

“More to come,” he shared on November 12, 2022.

Although the suggestions cannot be independently be confirmed or verified, many social media users have since taken to Twitter to react.

It can be recalled that the socialite, on October 27, 2022, travelled to the United Kingdom for the Ghana Music Awards UK to perform.

After the event, she spent time visiting places and spending whooping amounts of money in luxurious shops.



