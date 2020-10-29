Popular KNUST broken-hearted student Sammy starts journey to find love again

Sammy's girlfriend broke up with him after he cheated with another lady

After getting his first major heartbreak and weeping like a young child whose ice-cream has been seized for insubordination by his/her parents in the full glare if all his friends while on KNUST campus recently, the broken-hearted student, Sammy has started a journey to find love again.

The young man who made a lot of waves and headlines with his catch phrase ‘the past is not the present‘ is back in the news — and this time, he has been spotted as part of the contestants for the second edition of TV3’s ‘Date Rush’ show.



In some photos posted by the media house on their Instagram page earlier today, Sammy was spotted as one of the over 2000 people who picked forms to become love-seekers on the show for the second season.



Well, we wish him all the best in this journey.

Check out the photo below:



