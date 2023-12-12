Popular Krofrom ‘street king’ issues new threat to Showboy

Ghanaian socialite cum former businessman, Showboy, was jailed for stabbing 'Junior US' in US

Showboy has received another set of threats from a popular Krofrom ‘street king’, identified as Idi Amin.

This comes on the back of Showboy’s response following the earlier warnings from some Krofrom thugs that prohibits him from setting foot into the town.



A couple of days ago, Showboy called the street gangs’ bluff, a situation, which they are not smiling at.



Showboy has since been residing in Accra following his deportation to Ghana, after serving a 6-year jail term in US prison for allegedly killing their former boss, ‘Junior US’.



However, some Kumasi thugs, who are still grieving over the death of their former boss, (Junior US), have vowed to stop at nothing until they met out their own punishment to Showboy.

In response to Showboy’s reply to their first warning, a livid leader of one of the street gangs in Krofrom, Kumasi, has taken to social media to intensify the heat.



“Make sure you don’t step foot in Kumasi and I mean it. Don’t also think that living in Accra means you are far from our reach. We can easily grab you in Accra. Make sure we don’t cross paths. Stupid fool! I can see the drugs you were injected with, in prison is having an effect on you. We can never forgive you for what you did to Junior US. Do not step foot in Kumasi, for your own good. Don’t let us set our eyes on you. I am Idi Amin and I am the street king,” he stated in a viral video.



He made reference to a previous development where Shatta Wale, who had been barred from entering into Krofrom, defied their orders and ended up ‘facing the music.’



“You can ask Shatta Wale if you think we are issuing empty threats. When he defied our orders and got to Kumasi, we dealt with him to an extent he couldn’t get down from his car.”

It can be recalled that a group of angry gangs from Kumasi, sometime in 2019, vowed to avenge Junior US’s death by threatening Showboy and some of the deceased’ close friends including Shatta Wale , who failed show up at the funeral.

Junior US, although he resided in the United States until his untimely death was born and bred in Krofrom, where he was said to have nurtured tons of ‘street boys’.



However, his ‘alleged killer’ Showboy, has since been residing in Accra, following his deportation to Ghana and the threats from Junior US’s aggrieved street boys have intensified.



Showboy, whiles disclosing that these individuals have inhibited him from setting foot in Kumasi, said,



“Foolish people. You guys are in Krofrom and Dichemso issuing empty and stupid threats. What can you possible do to me when I come to Kumasi? Nothing. You can’t do anything to me. Does Kumasi belong to you? It seems you guys do not know me. I just don’t have anything doing there and that is why I am not there yet. I don’t have any business doing there yet. The only people I can visit at the moment are Y-Pee and Pascal.”

Showboy also reiterated that he wasn’t responsible for Junior US’ death, adding that the late businessman paid for his past mistakes.



“I’m I the one responsible for Junior US’s death? I only taught him a slight lesson. I beat him because he called Criss Waddle gay. I beat him stabbed him with scissors. He even attacked me with a knife first.He first slashed my neck with a knife and slapped me. I didn’t kill Junior US. Did you witness that I had contracted anyone to kill him? When he raped an under-age girl and he was made to pay for it, what have I got to do with that? Everyone got his punishment. Mine was to go to jail and his was to die,” he stated.







