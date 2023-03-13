0
Menu
Entertainment

Popular South African musician dies performing on stage

769590cc Img 6600 2 1280x640 1 Costa Titch

Mon, 13 Mar 2023 Source: www.etvghana.com

Another tragedy has hit the South African music scene, as rapper Costa Titch dies performing on stage.

The musician, whose name is Costa Tsobanoglou, reportedly collapsed while performing at the Ultra music festival on Saturday, 12 March 2023.

Costa, who is also a dancer, was born in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga in 1995 and is known for several hits, including Nkalakatha and Activate.

The news of Costa Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.

The passing of Costa Titch comes as music fans are still mourning the loss of fellow rapper AKA, whose real name was Kiernan Forbes. He was shot outside of a restaurant in Durban by unknown hitmen and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are still investigating the case. Interestingly, both Costa Titch and AKA have collaborated on a song called Super Soft.

SWIPE LEFT: Video of Costa Titch collapsing on stage while performing and confirmed dead





Source: www.etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’ll use my Assin Donpem L/A Middle School to dismiss your Ph.D.- Kennedy Agyapong
How the trumpet led late Sherrif Imoro to 'join' Roman Catholic faith
Sammy Gyamfi questions NPP MP who didn’t know BoG printed money
Go to Ukraine if you want to fight - Former Ashaiman MP tells Military
Man grabbed for having sex with daughter; says it is 'tradition'
NDC Primaries: Meet the three academics ditching lecture halls for parliament
Dying passenger 'thrown out' of commercial vehicle on Accra to Kumasi Highway
Sperm Merchants: The cartels harvesting and selling used condoms for rituals in Ghana
How policeman 'saved' sick passenger ejected from commercial bus
Ashaiman swoop: Five key things Mahama addressed in his statement to military