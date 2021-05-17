Popular TV presenter details why her marriage lasted for a few months

• Ms Nancy says she was uncomfortable with things she discovered about the man she married

• She discloses that the man she married had two children with another woman



• Despite the circumstances that led to the divorce, she has forgiven the ex-husband



She married at age thirty (30); two (2) years after meeting the man but her happiness was short-lived as the marriage hit the rock less than a year after the ceremony.



Ms Nancy, a television presenter with GHOne TV chronicling events that led to the divorce said she uncovered a number of things about the man when she became a wife. Although she was tight-lipped about what exactly led to her decision to walk away, the famous presenter said truthfulness is one of the traits she upholds dearly.



In her interview with Delay, Ms Nancy refused to confirm or deny whether or not the marriage was unsuccessful because she later found out her husband had a wife.



“He had two kids when I met him. I knew he had two children so definitely there was a mother,” she said in her response to whether she was aware of the man’s married status. "Our marriage didn't last for a year."

In her attempt to get a definite answer to the question, Delay pushed further and asked if she agreed to become a second wife.



“Becoming a second wife means the first has agreed to the husband’s decision to marry another woman. But if the wife opposes that decision, you’re not a second wife,” she remarked.



“So, you didn’t know he had a wife,” Delay asked again, a follow-up question that triggered a smile from Ms Nancy who for the third time sought to swerve the question as she said, “All I know is, investigate before marrying someone”.



Asked if she regrets becoming the wife of another woman’s husband, Ms Nancy emitted: “I was raised by a polygamous family, I’ve lived in a house where a man had many wives. So, I’m not bothered. What I care about is being truthful. With the polygamous family I made reference to, the women knew they were rivals and because they loved the man, there was understanding.”



“I have not said the marriage failed because he had a wife and never told me about. However, I heard stuff. Eventually, I found out a few things that I was not comfortable with.”





In January 2020, Ms Nancy celebrated her divorce. Posting a photograph she took at the wedding, she wrote: “Celebrating My Divorce. I am very grateful to God for the grace of getting married once even though it was a very short one.



“Very grateful that I was honoured by a man who adored me and wanted to share his life with me. I am equally grateful that the marriage brought me to my divine location to fulfil my divine destiny. Grateful that I had the grace and confidence to accept its turnout.



“When I think about this day, which I rarely do, I feel very grateful for it, even though It didn't take me to the land of happily ever after, it took me to the land of impact and relevance. When you plan and pray about something and it doesn't work out, maybe it really didn't have to work out. Cry, sleep, get up and live. Yes, I will love again and again and again.”



