Popular Tamale radio presenter, DJ Tell banished

The Chief of Lamashegu, Naa Ziblim Abdulai, has banished Halik Musah, popularly known to the local people as DJ Tell from Lamashegu in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern region.

According to the Lamashegu chief, the presenter continuously makes comments which incite the general public against traditional authorities and subject them to public ridicule.



He gave the management of Radio Tamale an ultimatum to sack the radio presenter or pack their equipment and leave the Lamashegu area.



“I called the management of the station and told them that they either sack the presenter or they pack their equipment from my land because I have called DJ Tell several times but he refused to come, and if you are a native of Dagbon and you don’t respect the culture and elderly people, this is how it will end for you, so DJ Tell, get a different radio station or profession because Lamashegu will not accommodate you again.” He revealed in an interview.



The chief lamented about the rate at which the presenter makes reckless comments on the radio while management looks on unconcerned.



“When you are a media person and you are on the radio, it doesn’t mean that you can make any reckless comment anyhow. If anybody will accept it, we, the people of Dagbon, will not take it lightly, and so I am urging the media to be mindful of their comments on the radio.”

“I have warned DJ Tell several times, but he has refused to change, and all he does is take advantage of issues and allow young people to insult elders, imams, and chiefs. I had to prevent the youth from attacking the radio station because of the comments they were making on air,” the chief bemoaned.



