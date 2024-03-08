Popular 'Yolo' star 'Drogba' diagnosed with demyelination

John Bredu Peasah aka Drogba

John Bredu Peasah, better known as Drogba or Blah Charles in the hit TV series "Yolo," has been diagnosed with a serious condition called demyelination.

Demyelination refers to damage to the myelin coats, which cover the nerves. These can be worn down or damaged over time, causing the nerves to deteriorate, and leading to problems in the brain and throughout the body, including weakness, numbness, vision problems, and cognitive impairment.



According to a post on X on March 8 by fellow actor Jeffery Nortey, Drogba, who plays a ‘lover boy’ character in Yolo, has been living with the condition for two years.



Jeffery Nortey further appealed for financial support for Drogba from the public.



"Yolo," which stands for “You Only Live Once," is a sequel to the Ghanaian TV series “Things We Do for Love," which aired in the early 2000s.



It follows a group of young adults and the issues they face in their growth.

View the posts below:





Hmmmm no one truly knows tomorrow



Please donate to save him if you can ???? pic.twitter.com/u71f2Eep2o — Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) March 8, 2024

Drogba (John Bredu Peasah) is battling a brain, spinal cord and nerves disease and needs our support for his treatment. Kindly REPOST this post and donate to the cause ???????? pic.twitter.com/QVZ407tgT0 — Ayeduase Pulisic (@quame_age) March 8, 2024

