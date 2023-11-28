Popular actor Amaechi Muonagor down with kidney disease, diabetes, stroke

Popular Nigerian actor Amaechi Muonagor

Tony ‘Oneweek’ Muonagor, singer and cousin to actor Amaechi Muonagor, has given an update about the current state of the actor’s health.

Tony, in a lengthy post on his Facebook page on Monday, disclosed that actor Amaechi is down with kidney disease, diabetes and strokes.



He explained that the actor is undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis which the stroke caused.



Sharing the picture of his visit to the hospital, Tony wrote: “This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially wanted to quietly assist the way I could but later decided to make this post so that the online community could be better informed.



“Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life.



“He is undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments. The recent stroke made his case more seriously expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity.

“Amaechi is my first cousin. Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills. As of today, there’s some improvement. His blood sugar is under control but he is still on weekly dialysis, physiotherapy and other treatments.



“His full treatments and recovery require sustained funding. No amount is too small. Pls, keep Amaechi and his family in your prayers. May God grant him full healing.



God bless you now and always.



“Tony Oneweek Muonagor.”