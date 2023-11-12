Popular businessman accosted by his babymama whiles embarking on a vacation with new girlfriend

The baby mama of popular socialite cum businessman, Smashwan, stormed the Kotoka International Airport to attack him and his girlfriend who were preparing to board a plane to South Africa for vacation.

In a viral video, the lady, upon receiving a hint that her daughter’s father was traveling, stormed the airport with their baby to demand arrears of upkeep money from the man.



According to the aggrieved baby mama, Smashwan has abandoned their baby for about four months without providing any form of upkeep.



She was accompanied by a lady who was recording the event and boosting her morale.



All efforts by the security personnel at the airport to salvage the situation proved futile, as the baby mama was bent on either preventing them from traveling or receiving some money from the man.



When the man’s new girlfriend intervened, the baby mama said;

“Your boyfriend does not take care of his child. You are a mother, so you know how that feels. When you're not in Ghana, he calls me to sleep with me. Let me show you messages."



After a fruitless expedition at the airport, Swashwan’s baby mama shortly also stormed his sneakers shop to ‘harvest’ all the items in there.



This development has since stirred massive reactions online from netizens who have either sided with the babymama’s actions or condemned it.



The man in the center of the issue has also received his own share of criticisms for shirking his responsibilities.



“If at all you must cheat just take care of your child, your blood. It shouldn’t get to this level when kids are involved. They come first sir!” a netizen wrote

“We should have more women like this. How can you be chilling and balling and she will be the only one taking care of a baby you both slept together to procreate? It’s not fair nah. Pack all the sneakers my dear… sell them and take care of the child. If that one finishes, find him again & collect something. This madman needs more madness to behave well,” said another



“The irony is the new girlfriend would think her story will be different,” another wrote.



“She is jobless and depends solely on him that's why he moved on. Deadbeat baby daddy vs Baby mama with an attitude. A battle of degenerates!” said another.



