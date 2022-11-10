0
Popular comedian Lil Win claims he is the highest paid player in Ghana

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to popular comedian and musician Kwadwo Nkansah also known as "Lil Win," he is the highest-paid football player in Ghana.

He stated that he receives the highest pay among all football players that play professionally in Ghanaian football leagues in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz.

“The whole of Ghana, I’m the highest paid footballer. I’m not talking about those playing internationally, I’m talking about those who are playing in the Ghana Premier League”, Lil Win told Andy Dosty.

The popular comedian joined Division One League team New Edubiase United at the age of 34. He displayed his skills in one of the club's training sessions after signing.

Lil Win signed a two-year deal with New Edubiase United, an outfit aiming for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

He also serves as an ambassador for the Division One team. On Friday, October 14, 2022, Kwadwo Nkansah was introduced as one of the six new players that would be joining the squad ahead of the new season.

