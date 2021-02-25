3
Popular photographer Bob Pixel is dead

Bob Pixel Dead The late Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie

Thu, 25 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian photographer Emmanuel Bobbie, also known as Bob Pixel has passed.

He reportedly died today, Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Even though the cause of his death is not known yet, family and friends have shared messages of condolence to the bereaved family.

Bob Pixel who is well known for capturing memorable images of celebrities, events, tourist sites and politicians left behind 3 children.

Some of the celebrities he worked on included, Yvonne Nelson, rapper M.anifest, actor and politician John Dumelo, Sulley Muntari’s wife Menaye Donkor, actress Jackie Appiah, James Gardiner and many others.

Here are some of the tweets from family and friends after his demise









