Popular relationship expert Derrick Jackson has split from his wife

Relationship Coach And Wife.png Popular relationship coach, Derrick Jaxn and his wife, Da’Naia

Sun, 11 Dec 2022 Source: bet.com

Relationship guru Derrick Jaxn has announced his divorce from wife Da’Naia.

According to Bossip, the Saturday (Dec. 10) news comes less than a month after Da'Naia warned the internet to stay out of their relationship.

Media personality Tasha K posted Jaxn in Miami during Art Basel Week with a mystery woman, prompting Jaxn to announce his divorce.

But in a lengthy Instagram post, Jaxn said the decision to divorce was made after attempts were made to save their marriage through marital counseling.

“Earlier this year after much prayer, counseling, and deep consideration, we decided to go our separate ways and filed for divorce,” Derrick said in the caption. “From falling in love as just teenagers, to becoming spouses and now co-parents, I'm grateful for the years we've spent together and wouldn't trade them for anything. I was blessed to have such an amazing person in my life and will forever be thankful for all she's meant to our family.”

The couple was married for four years prior to their divorce.

In 2021, they faced a scandal that shook up their household. Jaxn’s mistress Candice De Medeiros said she slept with him on multiple occasions, adding that she’d been inside the home he shared with his wife and children.

Da’Naia went on to address the scandal, saying she forgave him but admits she did leave when she discovered the mistress.

