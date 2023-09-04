Popular singer Tory Lanez gets married in prison

Court documents reveal Tory Lanez got married in prison -- Photo Credit: Andrew Solio

Per Complex, recently released court filings pertaining to a legal motion for Tory Lanez’s bail reveal the convicted rapper and singer got married behind bars. Legal journalist Meghann Cuniff on Friday reported that Lanez filed the bail motion with the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

As previously reported by Face2Face Africa, the 31-year-old Canadian entertainer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, shot Megan Thee Stallion in the feet during an argument between the two after they left a pool party hosted at reality star Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood mansion in July 2020.



The 31-year-old has been held in jail since December after being found guilty on three gun-related charges. Lanez was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semi-automatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.



The newly released court documents state that Raina Chassagne is now Lanez’s wife, adding that the two will stay together in Los Angeles with their 6-year-old son if he’s granted bail. The home Lanez will rent if granted bail wouldn’t be far from his family.



“From his sentencing hearing engagement announcement to his bail motion wedding announcement, Tory Lanez’s relationship status has advanced rapidly in the last few weeks. His fiancée is now his wife, according to the motion,” Cuniff tweeted.



A hearing to discuss Lanez’s bail motion is scheduled to be held on September 5. Chassagne now being listed as the convicted musician’s wife comes after she was previously identified as his son’s mother, court documents state. But there’s no information on when they actually got married.

Cuniff in a different tweet also shared that Lanez would abstain from substances and not establish any contact with Megan if he’s granted bail. “Upon release, Mr. Peterson will maintain his sobriety, and have no contact with the victim nor shall he or any of his associates by his direction address her on social media or by other means,” Cuniff stated.



“Mr. Peterson is a well-known musician; abscond. He is a household name through his artistry and philanthropy.”



It, however, appears that Lanez’s motion for bail is going to be an uphill battle, Complex reported. Attorneys who spoke with Cuniff disclosed that it is unusual for courts to allow bail motions pending appeal. The nature of Lanez’s conviction also makes it difficult to facilitate his bail.



“Generally, to get bail pending appeal, you have to show a substantial likelihood of prevailing on appeal, which often means a substantial likelihood you can show error by the trial judge,” attorney Michale Freedman told Cuniff in an email.



“So it’s pretty rare for the trial judge to find the defense can make this showing about the same judge’s own rulings, especially after the judge has already denied post-trial motions raising those same arguments.”