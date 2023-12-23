Popular transgender Fola Francis drowns in Lagos beach

The late Fola Francis

Fola Francis, a prominent Nigerian transgender model and fashion designer, has tragically passed away.

Reports indicate that she drowned on December 20, 2023, at IIashe beach in Lagos.



Vincent Desmond, a freelance journalist, officially confirmed her demise in a statement released on Friday.



Desmond expressed the profound impact Fola Francis had as a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only to him but to many others.

He conveyed the deep sorrow felt by friends and family and announced that details regarding a memorial would be shared at a later date.



In the meantime, they requested privacy to mourn and remember Fola.



Notably, Fola Francis made history as the first Nigerian transgender model to grace the runway at Lagos Fashion Week for designers Cute-Saint and Fruché.