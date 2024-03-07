Popular videographer Philip Pepsin is dead

Pepsin has worked with a number of creatives, especially Black Sherif

The creative industry is currently in shock as renowned photographer and videographer, Philip Pepsin, popularly known as Kaptured Pixels, is dead.

According to reports from some platforms including Adomonline and music and entertainment researcher Eric Toscar, Pepsin died in a tragic accident that occurred on his way to a shoot.



He had worked with some of the biggest names in the Ghanaian music scene, such as King Promise, DJay, Joey B, Mr Eazi, Black Sherif, Burna Boy, Malcolm Nuna, and the Dance With Purpose Academy.



He was also the official photographer for many artistes and events as well as some of the most memorable and iconic music videos in the industry, such as the Second Sermon Remix, which featured Black Sherif and Burna Boy.



Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to him and express their condolences to his family and friends.



His death has left a huge gap in the creative industry, as he was admired and respected by his peers and fans alike.

View some posts by some mourners





i am hearing something about Pepsin. I just hope its not true because — TWO TERTY (@TwoTerty_) March 7, 2024

You got there Pepsin, you made it. But guess life’s fucked up???? Rest Easy Champ ❤️????️ pic.twitter.com/RuRyRxireA — Bherlla???????? (@obaakhitta) March 7, 2024

Team photographer & member of BLACKO”s camp PEPSIN who took BLACKO”s most viral picture reported dead through motor accident ???????? Source : Eric toscar pic.twitter.com/zURPoDmyNq — PORTFOLIOthemc???? (@Portfoliothemc) March 7, 2024

The creative space has lost a brother. Rest in peace Kaptured Pixels aka Pepsin.????????️ pic.twitter.com/AQ4EsmIPKi — Dr Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) March 7, 2024

ID/BB