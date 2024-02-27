Poqua Poku’s husband, mother inconsolable as she is laid to rest

The husband of the late Pokua Poku Moutiseb captured in a grieving state

The husband and mother of the late Ghanaian fashion designer, Antoinette Pokua Poku Moutiseb, were engulfed in immense grief throughout her burial service.

At the event, which took place on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the Lashibi Funeral Home, Poqua's husband could not hold back his tears, and it took some close family members to console him.



Hit with the reality of losing his lovely wife, the gentleman's sorrows intensified at the latter part of the service when the pallbearers lifted the casket into the hearse.



Pokua's devastated mother wailed throughout the burial service. She continued to do so as she escorted her daughter's remains out of the church.



Mourners, including old students of Achimota School, were moved to tears while delivering their tributes on the pulpit.



A host of celebrities, including John Dumelo, Sister Derby, Cookie Tabila (Cookietee), and Jasmine Baroundi, among others, trooped into the funeral grounds to bid their last farewell.



Pokua Mouhtiseb died on Wednesday, February 14, at the Lister Hospital shortly after giving birth.

The 42-year-old left behind a husband and three children.



The untimely passing of Pokua has left an indelible mark on her family, friends, and the Ghanaian creative industry.



In the fashion world, where she flourished under the brand name 'Poqua Poku,' Pokua's passing appears to have left a void in the hearts of many who admired her for her creativity.



