‘Pork is unclean, it easily sets you up for demonic attack’ – Sonnie Badu cautions Christians

Rockhill Chapel founder, Rev. Sonnie Badu, has asked Christians to be wary of the kind of foods they consume as some could make them easily accessible to all kinds of demons.

Rev. Sonnie Badu, specifically cited ‘pork meat’ from pigs as a number one unclean meal that attracts evil spirits.



While addressing his congregants, he emphasized that the Bible had declared some animals including pigs, unclean and as such, Christians must flee from them.



“When the devil wants to get through to you, they must first test your spiritual appetite. The number one way through which witches invade bodies is food. Also, the bible declares that some animals are unclean. What do you think an unclean animal is? In order words, when that unclean animal is found in you spiritually, it gives the witch quick access to jump in.



“Anything that has pork, pork is unclean! Even when you go to the Chinese restaurant and they ask for your order and you say pork, they keep asking you just to be sure, because they are aware of the kind of animal you are requesting to have,” he stressed.



Touching on how demons usually operate on victims who consume unclean foods, he said,



“Once the demons discover that you have eaten something unclean, your spirit automatically gets subdued. Once you go to bed, they come, because you gave them access.”

Sonnie Badu however, asked Christians to always pray before eating, adding that, some of these meals, particularly those bought from restaurants, are prepared by demonic agents.



"Some of you, the restaurants you eat, the one preparing the food is an agent. That is why, as a Christian, it is common knowledge that you should pray before you eat. Some of you, your appetite is so big you don’t even pray,” he cautioned.









Mathew chapter 8 talks about how Jesus drove some demons out of human beings into pigs.

“When He came to the other side into the country of the Gadarenes, two men who were demon-possessed met Him as they were coming out of the tombs. They were so extremely violent that no one could pass by that way. And they cried out, saying, 'What business do we have with each other, Son of God? Have You come here to torment us before the time?' Now there was a herd of many swine feeding at a distance from them.



The demons began to entreat Him, saying, “If You are going to cast us out, send us into the herd of swine.” And He said to them, “Go!” And they came out and went into the swine, and the whole herd rushed down the steep bank into the sea and perished in the waters.



The herdsmen ran away, and went to the city and reported everything, including what had happened to the demoniacs,” Mathew 8:22-33.







EB/BB