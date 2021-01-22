Pose for Africa Reality Show finalists unveiled

The competition would start airing from March 6, 2021 on TV Africa

After weeks of sizzling series of auditions, 15 beautiful ladies have been unveiled for the maiden 'Pose For Africa' modelling contest.

The competition would start airing from March 6, 2021, on TV Africa as the beautiful ladies compete for honours and the chance to become a top Ghanaian model.



The modeling contest first of its kind in Ghana is aimed at giving a platform for young female models to realize their dreams of becoming top models in the world.



The 13-week Reality Show themed 'Representing the true image of Africa' would see these young beautiful ladies showcase their runway prowess, project shoots, interactive competitions among other various task shoots.



The reality show would also promote tourism thus showcasing various Ghanaian arts to the outside world especially with participants across the African continent.



Mrs. Afua Asantewaa O. Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions Limited, said she was anticipating a keenly contested show considering the zeal of the young ladies.

"If the high sense of enthusiasm of the contestants is anything to go by then, l can confidently say the stakes are high, Africa should brace itself for a real showdown," she said.



The contestants for this year's reality show include Jacqueline, Roselyn, Kabukie, Marina, Racheal, Diamond, Cornelia, Regina Dzeagu, SweetBaby, Theresa, Ilse, Selma, Christiana, Russia, and Regina Amor.



The winner for this year's 'Pose For Africa' modeling show would sign a modeling contract with a top Modeling Agency, a trip abroad, cash prices, among others.



The reality show is powered by ASKOF Productions Limited produced by Mcphillimages with support from Tee Bay Beauty, MJ Grand Hotel, Da Therapizts, Amelbeau, PMML, Eye 360 Security, Style by Ele, Vana Bites Chartma Herbal Center, Film God, Freddie Studios.