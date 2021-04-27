Pose for Africa winner to embark on a trip to Rwanda

According to the organisers, the trip will give Sika the needed exposure with other top models

After being crowned winner for the maiden Pose for Africa reality show, Diamond Victoria better known as 'Sika' is set to embark on a modeling exposure trip to Rwanda in May 2021.

The trip which is being sponsored by Adansi Travel and Tour would see the budding modeling act engage with some top modeling acts in Rwanda as well as partaking in mini fashion shows.



Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of Askof Production (Organizers of the show) in an interview revealed that the trip was meant to give Sika the needed exposure with other top international models.



“Modelling is very big in East Africa and by kind courtesy of Adansi Travel and Your we have been able to secure a trip to Rwanda so that she could have a feeling of the Africa modeling experience.

“I believe in Sika’s potential of becoming a top international model, that is why we created this platform to inspire young models and give them the opportunity and the exposure to compete at the top level,’’ she said.



She added that Sika would represent Ghana at top modeling fashion shows in Milan later in the year which was initially, the main prize after she won the Gold Model at the grand finale.



The Pose for Africa modeling show which is the first of its kind in Ghana has been designed to give young models the opportunity to showcase their modeling prowess by promoting the arts and culture of Ghana in Africa at large.