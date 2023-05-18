Posigee recalls how he became a sound engineer

Posigee

Posigee, born Awal Alhassan, has recounted how his career in music began in a new interview with Accra-based TV3 Ghana.

He first got into music as a rapper and this was in Senior Secondary School (SSS), today known as Senior High School (SHS).



“In my youthful age – I used to rap then, way back in SSS,” he said.



He mentioned working with renowned record producer JQ and thereafter dropping the microphone for the mixing board.



“Growing up, I admired how music sounds especially its clarity and quality so I had the chance to record with Jay Q – we were a group rapping,” he narrated. “After that, I switched into becoming a music producer.”



In 2005, “I opened a studio in my bedroom,” the award-winning sound engineer revealed.



He added that around this time, artistes such as “Sarkodie, Stay Jay, DCryme, Nana Boroo, R2Bees, Efya,” would come around to work.

He said, in this period, “lots and lots of songs” were recorded, citing megahits such as Ahayede by Be Rose, formerly Nana Boroo, and Stay Jay’s Sue and Shashee Wowo.



Posigee, 42, revealed that the first song he ever recorded in “2005, 2006” thereabouts was by “Sarkodie featuring Guru [titled] Me Girl”.



Aside from being a record producer and sound engineer, he is sometimes “a situation engineer”.



“…someone books a studio, and I supervise what they record how they record, the outcome of the song,” he explained is the role of the situation engineer.



He was asked what song was the fastest to ever record.



“There are many,” he answered. Counting his left fingers, he mentioned one: “2016, Sarkodie’s RNS – it took about 35 minutes.”