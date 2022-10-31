Possible reasons that triggered Davido to return to Chioma after their separation

Davido and his baby mama, Chioma Rowland

A man identified as Doctor Penking has taken to his Instagram page to explain why Davido returned to his third baby mama, Chioma after they separated in 2020.

According to Penking, Chioma's kind is rare because "99% of Nigerians" would have used Davido's name to attain fame after they parted ways but Chioma did the contrary.



Penking further added that Chioma could have used the opportunity to tarnish Davido's image by saying awful things about him but she did otherwise which makes her an ideal woman for Davido.



He noted that Chioma would have gotten more brand endorsements and the likes if she had dragged Davido and caused a feud.



Penking said Davido realized there was no way he could have met a lady like Chioma elsewhere and that men love "mysterious women."



Nigerians and some media users reacted to Penking's post with some siding with him that indeed a woman like Chioma is rare and she showed maturity after their break up.



Check comments below:

l.tobiloba: "Someone indirectly throwing shades at Tonto and others ????. However, he’s right. In the midst of all the dramas, Chioma is mature. She's a cool-headed girl who doesn't seek attention"



shamzworld: "Umm she broke up with him. Don’t play with a tired woman, he probably worked extremely hard to win her back. She is the prize!"



sassyofficial222: "If it’s some bitter ex eh dem for drag davido eh, they will say all sort either lies or truth dem go sha talk nonsense, but Chioma didn’t do any of that..... people really really dragged the hell out of her but she totally ignored.... omo this particular attributes of chioma I really wanna emulate.. staying calm in difficult situations"



fabulosgloria: "That's the truth. A woman like Chioma is gold if not diamond. You have got to be a full-time mmeee to let a good woman like Chioma go"



ola_cute03: "Chioma definitely knew Davido is coming back so she would have ruined that if she did all those things, besides, chioma is a very calm girl, I like her for that sha. May their love be everlasting ????"



