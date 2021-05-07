Pounding fufu has kept me fit – KiDi

Ghanaian singer, Kidi

Sensational Ghanaian musician, KiDi christened Dennis Nana Dwamena has shared that actively and passionately pounding fufu over the years has contributed to his well-ripped body.

According to him, most people assume he has a workout routine but that is far from it.



When asked in an interview with Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the Ryse N Shyne show how often he hits the gym, the artiste replied, “I wish I had a gym routine but I don’t. I do about 20 push ups every morning and go about my duties. All this you see are from pounding fufu. They are fufu pounding muscles”.



KiDi has been trying to have a gym routine for years now but ends up not visiting the gym at all. “I have tried going to the gym on several occasions but anytime I try, I just quit in a few days. Basically push ups and fufu pounding have made me fit”, he repeated.

Although his fufu pounding days are over, the ‘Enjoyment’ hit-maker is appreciative of the experience.



KiDi who is spotting a new look which has got Ghanaians talking is out with a new single titled, “Touch It” and is set to release a new album, “Golden Boy”.