Power of the Tongue: Start your week with words that inspire the soul

This week Nana Adwoa sarkodie focuses on “the power of the tongue”.

The tongue holds the power of life and death so we need to be mindful how we use it.



American actor Chadwick Boseman battled with colon cancer secretly for 4 years.



The internet, news, Tabloids and people criticized his sudden weight loss without knowing why his appearance changed drastically, until his death.

Let this be a lesson on how we use our words. Because people are fighting battles we know nothing about.





