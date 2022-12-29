0
Praiz hints at joint album with Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy Dvhbndx.jpeg Ghana's BET awardee Stonebwoy

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Nigerian award-winning singer and record producer Praiz has hinted at releasing a joint album with Ghana's BET awardee Stonebwoy.

He disclosed this to Accra-based JoyNews at the sidelines of the Bhim Concert, Friday, December 23, 2022.

The R&B crooner was asked about the year 2022.

"It's been a good one. It's been a great year. Great results. I'm really excited," he answered.

"I feel good to be back in Ghana," he also noted.

"Myself and my brother have more stuff coming out," he pointed in the direction of Stonebwoy on the stage. "We have new stuff we're working on and it's coming out very soon."

He indicated he has about "four records together" with Stonebwoy and "we're making more."

The 'Me & You' hitmaker quickly added that there is also "a possible joint project."

Praiz and Stonebwoy have hit collaborations like 'Mane Me (Send Me Something From Abroad)' and 'Hustle'.

In September, a video on social media showed the two working on a remix for Stonebwoy's new hit 'Therapy'. They were in a home studio manned by Praiz who teased a verse he had recorded for the song.

Fans had confused his voice for Chris Brown's.

