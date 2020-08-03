Entertainment

Praye's reunion suffers a setback as Choirmaster disappears

Musical group, Praye

After 5 years of parting ways as a Music Grup, Praye realized that coming together as a unit will be the best for them because their solo projects had failed woefully.

In 2018, after a performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the reception they received from the crowd, they decided to build a stronger bond in order to produce good music for their fans like how their old hits could rock stages.



In one of their interviews during the period in which they united, the group is remembered to have called on other groups to come back in order to bring life into their music because that’s the only way to make the entertainment space what it used to be.



“I want to use this occasion to tell other groups which have gone solo to bury their pride and settle their differences. I’m making the call to the likes of Dobble and 4X4 to come together. I know that 4X4 hasn’t officially announced that they have gone their separate ways but in reality, they are not together as a group.



“That trick of we are pursuing solo projects has always been the best to use when a group breaks up and I know for sure that 4X4 isn’t a group anymore. Our reunion should send a message of unity to them that there is strength in togetherness than individual interests,” he said.



However, for several months, Praye has been performing on stages without their brother Praye Honeho.



Praye Tintin and Prayer Tiatia have always been the ones to rock stages at events while their brother who was actually blamed for the first breakup is missing.

A scan through their social media platform indicates that the last time they posted content on their platform was in February this year.





