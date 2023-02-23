0
Menu
Entertainment

Prayers don’t fix relationships – Marriage counsellor

University Christian Fellowship Prayer File Photo

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

Marriage Counselor D.Y Donkoh has stated that prayers do not fix relationships.

Speaking to Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on my lawyer my counsellor show, the marriage counsellor revealed that people in relationships should not expect prayers to be a substitute for quality conversation between them.

However, a successful relationship takes a lot of work, not prayers.

“A successful relationship takes a lot of work, not prayers. A relationship is a work”, he said.

Explaining what love is, D.Y Donkoh disclosed that love is a choice and decision. The word love is not enough it needs work to make it sustainable.

“Love is a choice and a decision if you make a decision right now on furthering your studies it’s a decision after the decision you make a choice. what type of university then you choose”, he added.

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss