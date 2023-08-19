Praying for you my brother - Davido sympathizes with Wizkid over mother's death

Davido and Wizkid

Davido has commiserated with his colleague, Wizkid, over the death of his mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun.

Taking to his Insta story to commiserate with the singer, Davido expressed his sadness and noted that he is praying for him.



"Praying for you my brother @Wizkidayo Sadness flies away on the wings of time," he wrote on Snapchat.



Davido and Wizkid have had a tempestuous relationship in the past but recently reconciled.



The two singers have in recent times, shown love to each other and this was evident when Davido lost his son, Ifeanyi.

One can recall that in October last year when Davido lost his son, Wizkid sympathized with the singer and celebrated him during one of his concerts.



In this stead, Davido has also taken to social media to reciprocate the gesture by mourning Wizkid's mother.



