Pre-fame: ‘I miss that life so much’ – Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian star singer and record producer Eugene Kwame Marfo, alias Kuami Eugene

“It’s not like it used to be,” Highlife/Afrobeats artiste Kuami Eugene has assessed his current life.

He said this guesting on Class 91.3 FM's Class Drive, Friday, 20 October 2023.



Host Yao Mawutor Fianu had highlighted Eugene’s status as a celebrated singer-songwriter and wondered if he ever seizes moments to live a normal life apart from his public persona.



“I try, I try. It’s interesting. I actually try. I miss that life so much,” Kuami Eugene said.



Noting “that life used to be fun” before stardom, Eugene underscored the irony also: “Unfortunately, we didn’t like that life because we wanted the fame, we wanted all the attention when we go out [but] now, you have it all and it seems you don’t have that [fun] life anymore”.

To escape and easy up, “I call my friends to go play football on Sundays,” the Open Gate hitmaker revealed, noting these are friends from the neighbourhood he grew up in, Fadama, suburb of Accra with a notorious slum.



“I get some of them to come to my area, we go to a low-key, a low profile field somewhere, pay and play amongst my friends because I miss that kind of life,” the 26-year-old explained.



The Lynx and EMPIRE Africa star reminisced times past when he and his friends would play football at the Fadama Park, bemoaning he cannot do that anymore. However, he said, he visits from time to time and whenever he does, he gifts people there money.



Kuami Eugene's latest project is an album titled Love & Chaos.