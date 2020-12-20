Premiere of Ecstasy in two regions has seen 1000s of youths transformed

Samuel Bravo poses with some Chiefs after the premiere

Ghana most educative and informative Movie by Samuel Bravo premiered twice already this Year for Free.

Thousands of youths in the Eastern Region and the Central Region already impacted by the Best Educational Movie in Tagore Film Festival India 2020 by Ghanaian Filmmaker Samuel Bravo after his decision to Premiere the film for Free, using the Open Air Cinema format due to this season of Covid-19.



The premiere which kicked off in Eastern Region on the 5th of December saw Hip Life Artist Dr Cryme on the red carpet amongst over 400 youths who shared their touching Testimonies after watching the film.



Central Region was the next stop for the film which was Graced by Former Vice President the National House Of Chiefs and the Omanhene of the Dominase Abeadze Traditional Area and his whole entourage, Chiefs, Health Centres and Psychiatrist.

The Omanhene asked humbly for Samuel Bravo to continue with the good work and the heart to touch lives. He encouraged him to push it to all the Regions as planned and also encouraged Government Bodies and Independent Companies to support this great initiative because Drugs is wiping the Future.



