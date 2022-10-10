Pres. Akufo-Addo eulogises the late Nana Ampadu: he was a legend, believed in my vision

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Nana Ampadu

Sunday, 9 October 2022, the memorial and thanksgiving service for the late musician Nana Kwame Ampadu took place at the Obo Community Centre, in his home town Obo Kwahu.

In the same town, on Saturday, his funeral service was held following a state burial on Friday, 7 October 2022, at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.



In attendance at the state burial were hundreds who came to pay their last respects to the music icon who came to prominence in 1967 when he released his song 'Ebi Te Yie' which was believed to be a protest song against the then-governing National Liberation Council (NLC) which toppled Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



Aside from members of the Clergy, members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), members of the Obra Drama Group among family, friends and the general public, creative arts stars like Kojo Antwi, Akosua Agyepong, Obour, Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), Adwoa Smart and David Dontor were in attendance.



Also present were dignitaries like the Speaker of Parliament Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, the Minister for Interior Hon Ambrose Dery, the Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the Clergy and H.E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who noted the outpouring of grief following Nana Ampadu is testament to how dear and impactful he was to the music industry in Ghana.



“Talk of the commencement and growth of Highlife music and one of the people whose name would be on the lips of every Ghanaian would be Nana Kwame Ampadu,” the President eulogised.



“Indeed, the outpouring of grief by many Ghanaians, following the news of his death, is an appreciation of the impact his music had on successive generations of Ghanaians. He was one of Ghana’s music icons and undoubtedly, a legendary Highlife artiste whose music transcended our national borders,” Mr Akufo-Addo noted.

“Nana Ampadu believed in my vision for the transformation of Ghana and assisted me tremendously on the campaign trail in the run-up to the victory of my party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and myself in the elections of 2016 of which we remain eternally grateful,” he revealed.



“His was a life well-lived, and he will be sorely missed by all who had the opportunity and privilege of knowing and meeting him,” the President concluded.



The MUSIGA, which Nana Ampadu once served as President, also extolled him for his immense contribution to the growth of the union over the years and in particular the role he played in the establishment of the Ageing Musicians Trust Fund.



Known since 1973 as the ‘Ndwontofoohene (King of Singers)’, the man who is acclaimed for composing more than 800 songs is survived by a wife, Madam Joyce AB Frimpong, 24 children and 30 grandchildren.



He was 76 years old.