Presidency dismisses TwinsDntBeg’s claim they were appointed official photographers

Ghanaian photographers, TwinsDntBeg

The Jubilee House has dismissed claims by TwinsDntBeg that they were appointed as official photographers for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

3news.com’s sources within the seat of government said although they had a stint with the Jubilee House, they were not appointed.



The sources challenged them to produce any appointment letter to back their claims that they were appointed as the president's official photographers.



This comes after Emmanuel and Samuel, had explained in an interview on the 3FM Drive with Giovanni Caleb on Wednesday May 12, the circumstances that let to their exit from the Jubilee House.



They said it started with a ‘we will call you when we need you' to 'the call that never came.'

TwinsDntBeg revealed that a leak from their end caused public ridicule of the President and that was the beginning of their exit from the presidency.



The offending picture they said was of the president in scrubs during a visit to the Ridge Hospital to see disaster victims.



But the sources at the Presidency said they were fond of releasing unauthorized pictures on social media, a development that subjected the presidency and the president to public mockery.