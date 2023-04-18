President Buhari celebrates Bob-Manuel's influential role in Nollywood on his 60th birthday

Renowned actor, Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udoku

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his admiration for Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udoku, a renowned actor and filmmaker in Nigeria's entertainment industry, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

In a statement by his special assistant on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the president commended Bob-Manuel for his contributions to Nollywood and the entertainment industry as a whole.



Buhari acknowledged Bob-Manuel's crucial role in shaping Nollywood's popular culture and helping to structure the movie industry.



“President Buhari notes the influencing role of Bob- Manuel in the popular culture and structuring of the second-largest movie industry in the world, with a strong global presence and recognition, serving in various capacities as actor, director, and producer,” he said.



He praised the actor for his extensive work in the industry, spanning over 200 movies, and his ability to impact the industry in various capacities as an actor, director, and producer.

“President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings to Bob-Manuel Obidimma Udoku on his 60th birthday, April 18, 2023, rejoicing with the entertainment industry, particularly Nollywood, where the notable actor has held sway for many years, featuring in more than 200 movies.”



The president further applauded Bob-Manuel for his courage and willingness to explore other fields, including politics and public office.



He noted the actor's foray into politics in his home state of Anambra, where he contested for elective positions, and his appointment as senior special assistant, new media and special adviser on entertainment, leisure, and tourism in three different administrations.



“The President salutes the actor’s courage for delving into politics and public office, contesting elections in his home state, Anambra, and working with three governments as Senior Special Assistant, New Media, and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism.”

As Bob-Manuel clocks 60, President Buhari believes his experience in the creative and entertainment industries will always be relevant, especially in mentoring younger people in their career choices.



Read full statement below:



