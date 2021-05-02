President's Film Pitch Series not in a better state - Kofi Asamoah

Kofi Asamoah (KOFAS), Filmmaker

Ghanaian filmmaker Kofi Asamoah has clarified that the recently launched Presidential Film Pitch Series does not mean the government has invested $25 million.

He said there is no fund or investment secured for the selected filmmakers, rather, the government has directed the selected filmmakers to go out and convince investors to give them at least $1 million each.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the Presidential Film Pitch Series on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



The Presidential Film Pitch Series is a film activation programme in Ghana aimed at creating a platform for Ghanaian filmmakers with projects to engage investors, broadcasters, distributors, sponsors, and platforms around the world for potential opportunities.



Speaking at the ceremony, the President said: “Government through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and the National Film Authority has brought together Ghanaian film producers on one hand and investors, distributors and marketers on another hand to make deals to the tune of 25 million dollars. This investment which has already been secured will go a long way to strengthen the local film ecosystem.”



He added: “Our country has abandoned some forts and castles, national parks, historic traditional palaces, wildlife, and festivals that could be film marketed for tourist purposes,” he added.



But reacting, Mr. Asamoah said although the Pitch Series is a good idea, for now, it is a misplaced priority.

He said filmmakers lack the resources for their projects and yet, they have been tasked to go search for money for their projects.



He said one major challenge they are faced with is financing.



He explained that the pitching should have been done by the investors who would put in their money.



He added that those who did the selection lacked the locus because they did not have the money to sponsor the projects.



He also decried the failure of the organizers to invite industry players to the event but invited the political cabal to grace the occasion.



He added that the core industry players have not been given any details on the pitch series.

Per the details of the series, all shortlisted projects to close deals will bring these projects to fruition.



The National Film Authority invites, therefore, investors, broadcasters, and distributors to take advantage of these opportunities in the Film Marketplace.



But Kofi Asamoah the organizers should have selected a college of investors before the launch and not instruct the winners to rather go search for investors.



In all, one hundred projects in the form of documentaries, feature films, short films, series, games, film infrastructure were received by the National Film Authority (NFA) in 2020 from Ghanaian Film Entrepreneurs, out of which twenty-five (25) were shortlisted.