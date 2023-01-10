Presidential Staffer ‘roasts’ Kwaw Kese over Meek Mill saga

Samuel Bryan Buabeng and Kwaw Kese

Ghanaian rapper, Kwaw Kese, has been trolled by a presidential staffer, Samuel Bryan Buabeng, after the former took to social media to share his thoughts on the Meek Mill brouhaha.

A disappointed Kwaw Kese, in a Twitter post, added his voice to the countless netizens lambasting the presidency for allowing Meek Mill to shoot a video at the Jubilee House.



“Ghana is not for Ghanaians, remember that,” his post read.



Shortly after that, a popular presidential staffer, Samuel Buabeng, took to Kwaw Kese’s comment section and dropped some comments which have been tagged as distasteful and uncalled for.



Describing the rapper as a ‘wee smoker’ who had never made efforts to project the image of the country globally, Bryan Buabeng wrote;



“When you had an opportunity to promote Ghana, you were more interested in the wee you smoked! Opro!.”



Although Kwaw Kese is yet to respond to Bryan’s comments, some individuals on social media have attacked the latter for disrespecting the musician.

Others are peeved about what they describe as his ‘unapologetic’ attitude in tackling the Meek Mill situation.



Meanwhile, there have been massive outbursts on social media after the American rapper’s music video recorded at the Jubilee house went viral.



In the said video, Meek Mill was spotted at different locations at the Jubilee House, from the frontage, through the main corridors, in the main conference hall, at a point positioned behind the presidential podium, and later in a sitting area rapping.



Some individuals who have been appalled by the development, have described it as a complete desecration of the seat of the president.



Read the tweet below:





When you had an opportunity to promote Ghana, you were more interested in the wee you smoked! Opro! — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@Sambryanbuabeng) January 9, 2023

You will always defend the indefensible.. obviously you will get your cut of the money paid . Ofui. History will always remember your old man for the bad and ugly .. — MR.RICHMOND (@KronobiTettey) January 9, 2023

Yoo? Wth? Why you dissin our OG? Its not right bro gotta stop dat hate — 4hunnaRalph (@4hunnidshii) January 9, 2023

Meanwhile )twe like you has also failed together with your useless government to promote Ghana too after 6 years... — Abeiku Commey (@commey_abeiku) January 9, 2023

