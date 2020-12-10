Primary pupil Bridget Bema trends for breaking all the rules in school

Bridget Bema is the younger sister to popular Kenyan comedian, Oliver Otieno

A primary pupil is currently trending on social media after breaking all the rules in her school.

Identified as Bridget Bema, the 9-year-old Kenyan comedienne, in a viral video was called out during a morning assembly, and cited for several offences including tardiness, noisemaking and bullying.



Unperturbed, she moved where she was directed by the teacher, smiling at every point.



Social media users have described her as a “hero” while other described her as the hardest girl ever.



Bridget is the younger sister to popular Kenyan comedian, Oliver Otieno, popularly known as YY The Comedian, who played the School Administrator in the viral video.



Check it out.





Bridget Bema I Stan https://t.co/DKOtYduMTM — F?lá?adé Ày??k?? Oge (@SadebeautyMpire) December 10, 2020

Meet Bridget Bema, the leader of terror squad aka wahala be like Noise makers???????????? pic.twitter.com/wORTieoYvC — Peace Of Mind (@wealthy_yute) December 10, 2020

Lmao, thank you for this Bridget Bema video, been wondering what it is all about. ???????? https://t.co/61U1gItjA8 — The Percher (@Adonisee) December 10, 2020

This afternoon seems like a Bridget Bema kinda afternoon.



Fire everywhere. — BISHOP #WE PIN ???? (@BishopTopsy) December 10, 2020

I want to hear Bridget Bema's side of the story tbh. And I want to speak to whoever was in charge of compiling those lists. I strongly suspect foul play — indigo. (@tahm_x) December 10, 2020

Bridget Bema, if you know you know.???? pic.twitter.com/2DkK5cvPRS — Brian Shando? (@IamBrianshando) December 10, 2020

I love this video Bridget Bema ..this girl and legend https://t.co/LUhK2vn5AH — Joshua Awenode (@Joshuaawenode) December 10, 2020

Omo! Bridget Bema is the real one-woman army ooo???????????????????????? — our last cheese cake, always feeding me junk (@prettyjocee) December 10, 2020

A while ago, lands around Abijo was selling for N3m, now it's around N10m and one of my senior colleague who wanted to buy but was ill-advised by the real estate agent is still angry she missed that opportunity.



Sometimes you have to be like Bridget Bema when you want something — Doctor Emmanuel (@DoctorEmto) December 10, 2020

Omo ???????????????? i stan this Bridget bema babe o????????i no do reach this one https://t.co/Aepz1k4XPt — Eseose?? (@southsidegoddd) December 10, 2020

I want to live my life like Bridget Bema???????? — Maame (@BrilliantMaame) December 10, 2020

Meet Bridget Bema .. she's consistent than the whole Manchester United team ????? pic.twitter.com/QxsBwHzQR5 — incredible.kwame????? (@N_kayy_) December 10, 2020

I am Bridget Bema



She is me



I am her



We are us ????????????????????????????????.



She reminds me of me in JSS and SSS.



She reminds me of ME now too ???????????? pic.twitter.com/r6Y6rukTeM — ?Tee ? (@tatascaritas) December 10, 2020

I'm here to introduce the queen of #ViolenceFc princess Bridget Bema Where can i see this girl i want to take her out for Xmas ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/qZ7S9EK1Y1 — INDABOSKY????????????? (@DamianAkade) December 10, 2020

I feel like Bridget bema was wrongfully accused ???????????????????????????????? — Inahoro G cynthia (@TRENDY_GIRL222) December 10, 2020

Bridget Bema is a legend in my school... I haven’t come across the kinda student before Ei ????????????????#Bridget Bema #ATeacher #Schools pic.twitter.com/SAzSmSCn2G — Bridget Bema’s Teacher (@Kingkinq1) December 10, 2020

So there’s more to Bridget Bema’s saga ???????????????? free this child! Let her join commandos at this point ???? https://t.co/r7apbgCcF5 — SaveyourSoul (@GitegocyaSe) December 10, 2020

E don sure say Bridget Bema name go Dey the book of life too. — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) December 10, 2020