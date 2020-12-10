1
Primary pupil Bridget Bema trends for breaking all the rules in school

Thu, 10 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A primary pupil is currently trending on social media after breaking all the rules in her school.

Identified as Bridget Bema, the 9-year-old Kenyan comedienne, in a viral video was called out during a morning assembly, and cited for several offences including tardiness, noisemaking and bullying.

Unperturbed, she moved where she was directed by the teacher, smiling at every point.

Social media users have described her as a “hero” while other described her as the hardest girl ever.

Bridget is the younger sister to popular Kenyan comedian, Oliver Otieno, popularly known as YY The Comedian, who played the School Administrator in the viral video.

