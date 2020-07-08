Entertainment

Prince Bright: A walk through music

Prince Bright needs no introduction, his work in the music industry has stationed him among the legends that championed a growing and flourishing music industry in Ghana.

From his era to this new generation, he has maintained a steady appearance and presence on the music scene, coming out with records that have fetched awards both home and abroad to remind the newest generation of musicians that focusing on perfecting your craft and study of the market always yield results.



He was on Front View, discussing and digesting the music industry from the rights to the wrongs, what needs to be done to keep the momentum building and rolling to the world stage.



He opened his message with a piece of advice to the youngest generation of musicians on the provision and sharing of hit records. His piece of advisory words was for them to never rush in releasing songs or full body of work – proper planning, structuring, and hard work are to be placed in the process before releasing any record onto the market.



Reminiscing on some of the memorable moments of his music career in regards to awards received – the Reggie Rockstone achievement awards keep lingering in his mind, and he holds it in the highest esteem. He narrated that, after picking the awards in London on behalf of Reggie, he brought it back home to present to him, but, Reggie asked him to keep it and that has been one of the awards in his career that he cherished so much.



Prince Bright fished out legendary highlife musicians, Kojo Antwi as his all-time favourite musician, but his favourite record of all time comes from Obrafour – Pae Mu Ka.

For a musician to transition from one generation to the next, and make an impact, he or she deserves a resounding applaud and Prince Bright has done just that. He partnered with Sarkodie to cook the most trending song of the year – ‘Oofeets?‘ that has accumulated over three million views on YouTube alone, other streaming platforms haven’t been added. And, his acceptance of the digital age is just a delight to watch; more so, how he takes time to express his appreciation of it concerning it being beneficial to musicians worldwide.



Music is his addiction, and he constantly finds himself buying new equipment for studio set up both in Ghana and in the United States. Prince Bright’s career is one to emulate as he has jogged his way through different levels of music in Ghana and triumphant on high scale.



Watch Prince Bright on FRONT VIEW Below:





Source: TMGH Live

