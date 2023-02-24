Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame promises to maintain the legacy of group after partner died

Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Prince Bright, also known as Bling Sparkles, has expressed his commitment to maintaining the legacy of the Buk Bak music group in honour of his late partner, Ronny Coaches.

According to a report by myjoyonline.com, Prince stated that he has been inspired by senior musicians in the industry such as Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, and Reggie Rockstone.



“I don’t think it will start for me because it’s still a journey, and I see the co-founders who inspired me, the likes of Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede, Reggie Rockstone.



“Brothers that I started with are still keeping the game up to date. I owe it to my Ronny not to let this die, and live up to the legacy that he left and also inspire the young ones” he said.



He acknowledged that he owed it to Ronny to preserve their music and inspire the younger generation.



Ronny, also known as Ronnie Nii Quarshikumah Quainoo, passed away at the age of 36 in November 2013 after suffering a heart attack.



His funeral took place on February 1, 2014.





Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







ADA/BB