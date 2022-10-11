Prince David Osei dragged on Twitter over threat to stage demo against Akufo-Addo government

Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei

Popular Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has come under the microscopic lens of Twitter users after he threatened to mobilize the youth of the country in December to stage a demonstration against the government over growing economic hardship.

In an Instagram post on October 10, the actor said Ghanaians were reeling under economic pressure even though they deserved better.



He said President Akufo-Addo and his ministers were bent on inflicting untoward hardship on Ghanaians even though he admits there is a global crisis and hardship.



Prince David Osei indicated that he gave the Akufo-Addo-led administration enough time to turn the fortunes of the country around however they have failed to live to expectation – a situation he says has caused the youth not to be smiling.



He warned that he will rally the youth to stage a demonstration against the government if the situation does not change by December regardless of one's political affiliation.



“Mr President! With all due respect Mr President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians... This is not acceptable Mr President. We deserve better, we know there are global crises and hardships. Yes, we know!

“But it looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship on the citizenry. I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!” he said.



“The Youth of this nation are not smiling, it pours, but we are still sweating. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilise the youth of this country and hit the street irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ, PNC whatever, it doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together.



“God bless our motherland ???????? We want to see improvement in our livelihoods. If you have to sack some people do it without fear or favour because your legacy is on the line, Sir!! @nakufoaddo,” Prince David Osei's post concluded.



But some Twitter users have turned the heat on him primarily for his endorsement and campaign for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the 2020 elections as well as his counter comment about the #FixTheCountry trend.



Prince David Osei dey take am wotowoto for one side , the demonstration dier ein then ein family members wey go go — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 10, 2022

Prince David Osei forgot the money he took wouldn’t last 4 years and is now complaining. He should fix himself lol, 4 more to do more ???????? — NUNGUA (VIEWSDEY)? (BURNA) ? (@burnaculer) October 10, 2022

Hunger catch prince David osei,he thought life was all about kissing Martha ankamah in a movie, ofui now you dey cry????????? — Jason⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) October 10, 2022

Prince David Osei is a definition of bootlicking, substitution to subservience and synonymous to pedestrian hypocrisy. Tell him to mobilize his townfolks for that 'useless' demo he plans to lead so the security apparatus could shoot them like zombies come December and beyond! pic.twitter.com/acQMukXCFe — MPK ???? (@MPKwarteng_) October 10, 2022

This Prince David Osei matter make akai the people them do the fix yourself trend as the fix the country agenda dey go on. Abi the 700gh them give you all finish????????let’s suffer together — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) October 10, 2022

We are saying the country is hard you say make we fix ourselves because you had money and was not feeling what we were feeling now your money finish u say make we go demonstration plus you? @PrinceDavidOsei baba if ebe you aaa you go do? — TWO TERTY ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) October 10, 2022

Prince David Osei is blocking the same youth he wants to mobilize for the demonstration. Unless his family members and ancestors ooo — KWASI GAZY (@Kwasigazy) October 10, 2022

Someone should tell Prince David Osei the youth will only join him in protesting after he fixes his hairline cause we don’t use “kaf3f3” in leading protests — NUNGUA (VIEWSDEY)? (BURNA) ? (@burnaculer) October 10, 2022

