Prince David Osei on threats he's received

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei, has disclosed he has been receiving threats for threatening a demonstration on the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

In a Graphic Showbiz report, the actor claims he is not impacted by the attacks he gets on the daily.



“I have experienced my fair share of threats, insults, trolls, and attacks but I am unperturbed because seriously, I can’t control how people feel about me.



“God is with me in all that I do, so I shall not be moved. In life, you need to stand for something or you stand for nothing,” he said.



He noted that he lives by his own rules and will voice his concerns if it affects the citizens as a future politician.



“I am not someone who is easily pressured. I live by my own rules. I believe in integrity and value for humanity. I have always been outspoken since the era of the late President Atta Mills. I am first a citizen, before a party lover and an aspiring politician.



“I stood on political platforms to campaign for my party NPP and H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo, pleaded, persuaded, convinced Ghanaians to accept NPP’s 4 More To Do More, so it is just rational to speak for the same people when things aren’t going the way we all anticipated amid global economic issues,” he added.

On October 10, 2022, the actor shared a lengthy post on social media threatening a demonstration on the Akufo-Addo-led government after it was reported Ghana is number one among countries with the highest food prices in Sub-Saharan Africa since January 2022.



Expressing himself on Instagram, the actor mentioned that he has noticed that the president and his subordinates have made it their agenda to inflict pain on citizens.



“Mr President! With all due respect Mr President, why are you sleeping on Ghanaians... This is not acceptable Mr President? We deserve better, we know there are global crises and hardships. Yes, we know!



“But it looks like you and your ministers are determined to inflict untoward hardship on the citizenry. I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt, I reckon I was wrong!” he said.



