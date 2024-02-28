Prince David Osei remembers being told gay sex was the only way to enter, advance in Hollywood

Prince David Osei

According to Prince David Osei, “everywhere you go,” in Hollywood, you meet members of the LGBTQIA+ community who make advances at you, promising to help your advancement.

He intimated this was a great turnoff for him and it is why he has not yet worked in Hollywood.



He made the revelation talking to Nana Romeo on Accra 100.5 FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



“Some of the people I met that were in the business, some of them were on the other side. And I’m a very straight person.



“From conversations, you notice they are on a totally different path from mine, and so I told them to take their Hollywood. I’m not interested.



“It discouraged me because that was what I saw from the very beginning,” he said.

“Those were the people all over,” the Ghanaian movie star added, “anytime we went for the premiere and Q&As after the movies.”



He recalled a time “in downtown LA”.



At this “drink up,” he said he met some of the producers, and while there, “this nice young man, Mexican Latino – very cute guy – came around”.



After they were introduced, Prince said, the unnamed Mexican, “said he liked my physique”.



“At a point, he put his hand on my shoulder but I didn’t read much into it. But later, when the place got crowded, I felt someone press my bottom. Reflexively, I spun around and punched him. When that happened, they all asked: ‘What’s going on?’ and I said: ‘He just touched my bum’. They started laughing,” he narrated, noting their reaction upset him greatly.

“I told them: ‘No, you don’t touch me inappropriately’,” he stressed.



“After a while”, he went on, “the guy who touched me pulled me aside and told me: ‘Well, if you really want to excel here, you need people like me. You need people like us. We run the show here’.”



“I got that into my head,” Prince said, indicating when he returned to his hotel, he told himself: “I can’t pay this price. No, it’s not worth it.”



Prince David Osei is an actor, model, producer, and director.



