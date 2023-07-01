Prince Gyasi becomes next Pirelli calendar photographer

Ghanaian photographer, Prince Gyasi

A Ghanaian photographer known for his hyper-real style has been picked to create the next Pirelli calendar.

Prince Gyasi says he is honoured to have been chosen, and promises part of the project will take place in his home country because “representation and culture are very important” to him.



The 27-year-old started out as teenager taking photos on an old iPhone and has since exhibited in Japan, Brazil and France.



Gyasi’s vivid images are influenced by his experience of the neurological condition synaesthesia, which causes a mixing of the senses – in his case he associates colours with words, such as aquamarine and “Wednesday”.

The tyre company’s calendar has existed for six decades, often showing semi-naked women on its pages, which many critics have regarded as harmful objectification.



There has been a shift in recent years about how women are portrayed, though it not clear if this is a deliberate move. The BBC has asked the company for comment.