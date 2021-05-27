Prince Tsegah was envious of Mark Okraku Mantey - Amanda Jissih reveals

• Amanda Jissih says Prince Tsegah was envious of Mark Okraku Mantey's position as programmes manager of Hitz FM

• She said all the praises from her former colleague when Mark's name was mentioned as a deputy minister nominee was not from his heart



• Amanda disclosed Tsegah was the reason she left the multimedia conglomerate



Amanda Jissih says some colleagues of Mark Okraku Mantey, the deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture nominee, were envious of his position at Hitz FM and they were working behind the scenes to get him out.



Speaking on Neat FM on Wednesday, May 26, the former staff of Hitz FM disclosed that one of such personalities was Prince Tsegah a.k.a The Don.



She said when Okraku Mantey’s name popped up for the ministerial position and he [Prince Tsegah] was all over the place wishing him well, it was not from his heart.

“I am saying it for a fact when Mark Okraku Mantey’s name came up for the ministerial position and Prince Tsegah was pushing; it was not from his heart. He wants to be the programmes manager for Hitz FM, that’s the whole idea,” Jissih said.



She added, “I was just laughing at whatever Prince Tsegah was doing. Wishing him well? This is what you’ve always wanted. He has always wanted this, so, when he was laughing with Mark it was funny to me.”



Amanda Jissih noted that her former colleague “is such a cony guy, very cony guy like I said, I leave him to God”.



She indicated Prince Tsegah was the reason why she left the Multimedia conglomerate and since she left, they are not on talking terms.



Amanda Jissih further disclosed that whenever Prince Tsegah invites any celebrity to his show and they tell him they cannot make it, he will ask them in pidgin, “what Amanda talk you”.

She said she does not have the time to call every celebrity in Ghana and tell them not to appear on Tsegah’s show.



After Mark Okraku Mantey's nomination, Prince Tsegah was made the Programmes Manager of Hitz FM.



Watch Amanda Jissih in the video below.



