Prioritizing personal hygiene for improved sexual experiences

Prioritizing personal hygiene is crucial not only for health benefits but also for enhancing the overall quality and enjoyment of sexual experiences. It's a fundamental aspect of sexual health that benefits both individuals and their partners, leading to more satisfying and enjoyable intimate encounters.

In a conversation on GhanaWeb TV’s Moans & Cuddles, Family and Sex Therapist, Princessa Aggrey emphasized the importance of good personal hygiene saying “Women, know this, taking care of yourself is an act of self-love. Be deliberate about it. Take good care of yourself.”



Speaking to Patricia Rockson Hammond, Princessa Aggrey gave some personal hygiene tips that will help couples improve their sexual experience.



Wash Your Hair



Let go of your hair bonnet occasionally, have several of them, and wash them regularly. Do not wear one hair bonnet for several weeks as it can develop an odour. Regular hair washing helps to remove the buildup of oils, sweat, and dead skin cells from the scalp. Clean hair smells better and looks cleaner, contributing to an overall sense of freshness and personal hygiene.

Have Multiple Undergarments



Having a variety of bras and panties is beneficial for several reasons, touching on health and hygiene. Wearing the same bra every day without proper washing and drying can lead to the accumulation of sweat and oils, contributing to body odour. When bathing, remember to lift the breasts and wash underneath thoroughly. It's a common oversight that the area under the breasts can also accumulate a lot of sweat, leading to body odour.



Change your undergarment wardrobe at least twice a year and be intentional about it. Comfort and fit are important: women's bodies can fluctuate in size and shape due to various factors, including menstrual cycles, weight changes, and hormonal shifts. Having multiple bras and panties ensures that you can choose ones that fit comfortably and appropriately at any given time, rather than enduring discomfort.



Shave Your Genital Areas



Pubic hair can trap sweat and bacteria, potentially leading to a stronger smell than if the area were shaved. The smell alone can be off-putting for your partner. Regular washing with mild soap and water is typically sufficient to manage this.

Note that good hygiene practices help prevent the transmission of infections and sexually transmitted diseases. Keeping the genital area clean reduces the risk of infections such as urinary tract infections (UTIs), yeast infections, and bacterial vaginosis, which can be uncomfortable and potentially serious.



