Priscilla Otumfuo speaks gratefulness in new song 'Metow Ndwom'

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

There are times when you feel like ending it all, but, one amazing thing about God is, He uses such situations to glorify His name and until you listen to Priscilla Otumfuo’s 'Metow Ndwom', you will never understand this.

With years of experience in the industry as a gospel act, Ghana’s own version of Sinach, Priscilla Otumfuo comes again with another breathtaking record, 'Metow Ndwom'.



'Metow Ndwom', a song produced by Chief and video directed by SKYWEB VIDEOS, carries an uplifting and spirit pelting tune, with simple verses and a hook, easy for all music lovers to digest.



The gospel Mozart, Priscilla Otumfuo who is known for her ability to consistently churn out spirit-filled songs, spiels a soul-touching-thanksgiving story of how God saved her from disgrace and death. A reason she will always sing to adore and appreciate her maker.



Soothingly, the singer accentuated an unfamiliar style in the delivery of 'Metow Ndwom', a style most musicians can’t fathom in the Ghanaian music circles.

She will stand out as the only Ghanaian female artiste to have adopted the standardized international way of doing music and additionally change the inexorable way of doing music in Ghana with such a record.



The song is finally released and enjoying massive airplay on various radio stations and other online platforms with a quality music video, characterized by such splendid cinematography and panache to match.



