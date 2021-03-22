Privacy is the key boundary to set in a relationship – Actor

Kumawood actor, Grand Paa

Kumawood actor, Grand Paa, has opined that the biggest and most important boundary to set in a relationship is privacy.

He voiced this opinion during a live studio discussion with Adwen the Love Doctor on the topic ‘Boundaries in relationships’. Grand Paa first described boundaries as set limits that are accepted by both parties in a relationship.



“The first thing is privacy. When you’re in a relationship and there’s an acceptable boundary regarding privacy, it helps to sustain the relationship. We’re in the 21st century and everyone needs their privacy so if that boundary is set, I can receive business calls at any hour and my partner will understand that she needs not question me”, he said.

The actor instanced, “I could be planning to build a house for you and unveil it as a surprise on your birthday and this might have me making secret calls. If there is no privacy in the relationship, I won’t be able to pull that surprise because you will find out about it”.



He also noted that lack of privacy between friends and even families are a major cause of problems in relationships. He explained that when the couple do not create that understanding between each other that their marital issues should be kept private and solved amicably between themselves, either of them could involve friends and families who may in turn give negative advice, causing the marriage to collapse.