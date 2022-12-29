Private sector participation key to promotion, investment in entertainment industry - Henry Kemausuor

OV, Abochi and MC NANAKING

General Manager of Bison Imperial Global Shipping and Logistics, Henry Raphael Kemausuor, has noted that private sector participation essential to the investment and promotion of Ghana's entertainment industry.

According to him, investment in the entertainment industry will help explore hidden opportunities, as well as, put Ghana on the global map.



Mr Kemausuor, speaking at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, December 29, 2022, stressed that government cannot create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country, therefore, it is imperative the private sector helps to curb this growing menace.



"We have identified that the entertainment industry can change the ideology of a country. This is too much job creation opportunities in the entertainment sector and the government cannot do it alone," the general manager of the logistics company said.

"That is the reason why the private sector participation is essential in the promotion and investment in the entertainment industry to explore its hidden opportunities," he added.



He explained that Ghana can be sold to the world through entertainment as it is now the destination for tourism, arts and culture.



"Nothing sells a country better than entertainment. We are looking at a better Ghana. Entertainment is the only way to sell Ghana to the global front," Henry Raphael Kemausuor.