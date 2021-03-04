Producer/DJ Juls hits a Spotify milestone with his 2019 mixtape

Official cover art for Juls – Colour

Julian Nicco-Annan better known by his stage name Juls, is a British-Ghanaian record producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in African music scene and recently produced a song off Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos project has hit a milestone with his 2019 mixtape ‘Colours’.

Released on July 26 2019, the ten-track project featured Mr Eazi, Kida Kudz, Ms Banks, Worlasi, Agent Sasco, Falz, Oxlade and many more.



Notable songs on the mixtape include ‘Angelina’ which featured Nigerian Rapper Falz and Singer Oxlade, ‘Like Tu Danz’ which featured British Rappers Ms Banks, Kida Kudz and Pa Salieu.

The mixtape has now been streamed twenty million times on music streaming service Spotify the Producer announced via a tweet with the caption ‘Celebrating 20 million streams off my mixtape on @Spotify ! Old project but still gold!.



