Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang never begged on behalf of Nigel Gaisie – Mzbel exposes Kennedy Agyapong

Musician Mzbel

Musician Mzbel has debunked claims that Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang led a delegation to her house to plead on behalf of Prophet Nigel Gaisie when he allegedly raped her.

According to Mzbel, known in real life as Belinda Amoah, she has never met the Prof in her life, and it is never true that she begged her to forgive Nigel Gaisie. She said the only time she mentioned Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang’s name was when she decided not to talk about Nigel Gaisie again on her social media because of the respect she has for her as a running mate of the party she loves.



In a video shared on her social media page, monitored by Ghanaweb.com, Mzbel said she respects and admires Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang, and ever since she was chosen to be the vice-presidential candidate for John Dramani Mahama, she had read extensively about her, and she wants to follow her footsteps to become a better person and a good role model to her son.



She observed that ever since Prof Naana Jane was mentioned as the running mate to John Mahama, many people have tried to tarnish her image with all sorts pf scandals but have failed, and she doesn’t want to be used as the conduit to further disgrace the woman.



Mzbel totally debunked the claims made by Assin Central MP, Hon Ken Agyapong, and asked him to desist from making false statements. She reiterated that she has never met the woman, and everything Ken Agyapong said and what Daily Guide published is false.



“I can never ever sit somewhere and say that she was the one who begged on behalf of Nigel Gaisie, it is never true, it is a lie, I swear on my womb, I have never met Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang ever. What I said was that out of respect for her, I will not talk about Nigel Gaisie’s issue again,” Hon Ken Agyapong, I respect you a lot, but what you said is not true…she said in her live video.

Background



Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, accused Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang of leading a delegation to Mzbel’s house to plead on behalf of Nigel Gaisie after he allegedly raped her.



Kennedy Agyapong on his show ‘The Seat” on Net2 TV said he was disappointed that the prof instead of condemning Nigel Gaisie rather defended his criminal acts, and labelled her heartless for supporting Nigel Gaisie.



“This woman, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang whom people regard as a role model; when this woman was appointed as a running mate, all the women in Ghana became happy. They don’t know who she truly is. Someone who pleaded for Nigel Gaisie when he rapped Mzbel. Someone who deals with such a criminal, instead of allowing the laws to work and defending the woman, you went ahead to beg for Nigel. That is so sad. This guy is supposed to be behind bars but because of you, he is still out there running his mouth,” he stated.





